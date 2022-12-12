Poultry farms suffer setback in Rajshahi



A woman in her poultry farm. photo: observer

According to market sources, the farm owners can't lift their production costs by selling hens and eggs. With increased prices of poultry feed, prices of hens and eggs didn't increase proportionally.

One poultry farm was opened at Taka one lakh about three decades back. It was raised by one Shafiqul Islam of Hentem Khan area in the city. He was dreamed of becoming self-reliant by farming hens.

For two years his poultry farm was running well. But the disarray appeared in 2012. The farm suffered strongly because of Covid-19 pandemic. Now he has suspended his poultry production after counting a loss of Tk 16 lakh.

Later on, to turn around he reared 3,000 layer hens. But he could not see light of hope.

Increased feed price and dismal price of poultry made him frustrated.

"Though the retail price is good, we have to count loss because of intermediaries," he added.

"I have counted a loss of Tk 1.10 lakh this year from the sale of eggs while the total loss stood at Tk 16 lakh in the last three years," he further said.

"I have closed broiler farming. A shade of Tk 9 lakh is lying idle," he said again.

He added, the poultry sector is at risk, and poultry owners have got into street.

Per piece egg production cost stood at Tk 10 while the sale rate is Tk 7, he maintained.

"We have to sell broiler hen at Tk 90-120 after purchasing a chick at Tk 50 per piece. There is no way for us for survival,"

Layer farm owner Hasanul Islam of Damnash area of Bagmara Upazila said, now a feed bag is selling at Tk 3,400 against previous Tk 1,600; if wholesale price of per egg is Tk 12, it will be profitable.

Poultry farm owner Aleya Begum of Parila Union in Poba Upazila said, "Sonali hen grows mature to sell within 60 days. My hens have been mature. But wholesalers are offering Tk 190 per kg against my production cost of Tk 230. Now I am compelled to sell my hens by incurring loss. Sometimes, I get some profit from sales."

According to Rajshahi Poultry Association data, due to reduced demand of hens in the market, the poultry price has decreased; small poultry farms have fallen into loss-making situation. Its General Secretary Enamul Haq said, 70 per cent poultry farms of Rajshahi are closed.

"We have reported this to different departments and authorities. But it did not work," he added.

He demanded reducing feed price, managing incentives and ensuring fair market management to keep up poultry farms.

Livestock Officer Dr Julfikar Md Akhtar Hossain of Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Rajshahi District said, prices of egg and hen are used to fluctuate. The matter of profit depends on farm management, investment amount and other things, he added.

"Earlier poultry farm owners submitted memorandum because of egg price fall. We have informed it to the DoLS authority," he maintained.















