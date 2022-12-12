Video
Home Countryside

Two boys among three electrocuted

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people including two boys have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Noakhali and Laxmipur, in two days.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain Dipjal, 12, son of Ashraful Alam, a resident of Ward No.1 Baghdanga Pirbari area under Nageshwari Municipality. He was a sixth grader at Pirbari Dakhil Madrasa in the area.
Tambirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS), said that Dipjal was setting up an electric motor to lift water from a pond next to his house at noon to irrigate the Boro seed bed.
Meanwhile, the electric wire fell into the mud.
He got electrocuted while picking the wire up from there and died on the spot, the OC added.
NOAKHALI: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Miraj, 15, son of Md Selim, a resident of Keramatpur Village under Charklark Union in the  upazila.
Local Union Parishad Member Belal Uddin said the boy came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a poultry farm, which left him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty   doctor.
Char Jabbar PS OC Deb Prio Dash confirmed the    incident.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 60, son of late Sharfat Ali, a resident of Uttar Sagardi Village under Bamni Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul came in contact with a torn electric wire in Ward No. 9 at around 11am while he was walking on the Yasin road, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene.


