Monday, 12 December, 2022
Sand lifting poses threat to Habiganj rubber dam

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Illegally lifted sand at Bahara Union in Madhabpur Upazila. photo: observer

HABIGANJ, Dec 11: Sand lifters' aggression is causing a great threat to the rubber dam at Bahara Union in Madhabpur Upazila of the district.
This sand-area-grabbing group is known as a sand syndicate. They are carrying out sand-lifting activities from the rubber dam project area.      
According to local sources, the sand-lifting syndicate included Jalal Mian, son of Ali Newaz of Bahara Village, and Ainanujjaman, son of Montaj Uddin, Dulal Mian, son of Abdul Matin of Achhirpur Village, and Faruq Mian, son of Ekram Uddin. The syndicate is being led by Faruq Mian.
Members of the syndicate have suddenly earned lots of money, threatening the rubber dam that involves dreams of thousands of farmers.
A recent visit in the rubber dam area found the sand-lifting case true.
A member of sand syndicate Ainanujjaman said, "No journalist is supposed to come here. We are regularly giving money to journalists. Several days back we gave a big amount of money to a journalist leader."  
He further said, he lifts sand from his purchased land and sell. When contacted, Jalal Mia denied his role in sand-trafficking. On condition of anonymity, more than one sources said, sand is trafficked by trucks at night mostly.
Bahara Union Chairman Md Alauddin said, he has been complaining to different forums against sand-soil traffickers. He demanded a stern action in stopping the sand lifting in order to protect the rubber dam. Madhabour Upazila Nirbahi Officer Manzur Ahsan said, he has been posted newly. After inquiry, he will take necessary measures in this regard.


