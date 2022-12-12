Video
OPPO celebrates Inno Day on Wednesday

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

OPPO Sunday confirmed that its fourth annual tech event, Inno Day 2022, will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday next with theme "Empowering a Better Future", to showcase the company's commitment to openness and inclusivity as it seeks to create more possibilities through smarter connected experiences.
OPPO Inno Day is OPPO's signature annual event through which it explores emerging technologies and highlights its achievements over the past year. This year's event will see the introduction of several new cutting-edge technologies developed under OPPO's Four Smart Initiatives of smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning.
Members of the public are invited to join the event, to discover more about how OPPO is empowering a better future where everyone can live their best lives. Guests can join the online event by visiting the OPPO official website at 16:00 CST (UTC +8) on the day, December 14, says a press release.



