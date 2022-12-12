Video
Chevron funded Technical Training Center opens in Sylhet

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury inaugurated the Bholanando Uttoron Technical training centerrecently in Sylhet.
Uttoron project is funded by Chevron and implemented by Swisscontact. Uttoron project started the modernization of Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center through partnership with Sylhet City Corporation, says a press release.
The training center located in the heart of Sylhet city, will be managed by Sylhet City Corporation through Public Private Partnership with an organization called E-Learning and Earning. This training center has the capacity to train 800 youths in 4 trades annually.
The other dignitariesof the event wereMohammad Badrul Haque, Chief Executive Officer (Joint Secretary), Sylhet City Corporation,Salil Baran Das, Jalalabad Gas Plant Superintendent, Chevron Bangladesh,Ms. Dee Bourbon, Senior Social Investment Advisor, OPG Corporate Affairs, Khondoker Tusherujjaman, Manager, Community Engagement and Social Investment, Hasan Imam Akan, Field Corporate Affairs Manager, Chevron Bangladesh and Mujibul Hasan, Country Director, Swisscontact Bangladesh.
Chief Guest, Sylhet Mayor, Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, " We want to build a quality training center to transform the unskilled youth into skilled manpower. Sylhet City Corporation applauds Uttoron Project for taking this great initiative. Every officer-employee of the Sylhet City Corporation associated with Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center considers this training center as a part of development activities of Sylhet City Corporation."
Special guest Mohammad Badrul Haque said, "Due to lack of skills, our youth are not getting job opportunities in the country and abroad, so Bangladesh is lagging behind economically. The Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Center will work to upskill the people of Sylhet".
Dee Bourbon said, "The Chevron-funded Uttoron Project in partnership with the Sylhet City Corporation has developed the Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Centre. Chevron is very proud to be associated with such an initiative".
Mujibul Hasan said, "Swisscontact Bangladesh has been striving to achieve sustainable goals since the beginning of the project. One of our goals is to keep up the good work beyond project timeline.  One such example is Bholanando Uttoron Technical Training Centre. The Sylhet City Corporation will run the training center through a public-private partnership. I would like to express my deep gratitude to Chevron and Sylhet City Corporation for partnering with us in this journey".
Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, involved in virtually every aspect of the energy industry. In Bangladesh, Chevron operates three gas fields in the northeast of the country. Chevron Bangladesh Block Twelve, Ltd. and Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd. ("Chevron Bangladesh") is the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for over 60% of total domestic natural gas production and over 80% of the domestic condensate production. Chevron Bangladesh works with communities across its operations, building long-term partnerships that foster economic development and lasting benefits to them. Social investments in communities are one of the core values of Chevron's global business practice.




