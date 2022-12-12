Video
Monday, 12 December, 2022
Phoenix Finance and Investments holds 27th AGM

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Phoenix Finance and Investments Limited was held on Thursday through Digital Platform, says a press release.
Azizur Rahman, the Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting attended by a large number of the Shareholders at Digital Platform.
Mohammed Mohsin, Director, Md. Jamirul Islam, Md. Rafiqur Rahman, Nominee Directors, Reshad Imam, Independent Director and S. M. Intekhab Alam, Managing Director of the Company were present in the Meeting.          
Mohammad Sayduzzaman, FCA, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with other Executives of the Company also attended the AGM.
The shareholders attending the meeting unanimously approved all the Agenda and expressed optimism with the performance of the Company.


