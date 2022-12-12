

Phoenix Finance and Investments holds 27th AGM

Azizur Rahman, the Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting attended by a large number of the Shareholders at Digital Platform.

Mohammed Mohsin, Director, Md. Jamirul Islam, Md. Rafiqur Rahman, Nominee Directors, Reshad Imam, Independent Director and S. M. Intekhab Alam, Managing Director of the Company were present in the Meeting.

Mohammad Sayduzzaman, FCA, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with other Executives of the Company also attended the AGM.

The shareholders attending the meeting unanimously approved all the Agenda and expressed optimism with the performance of the Company.

















