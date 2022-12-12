Video
Monday, 12 December, 2022
US cosmetics brand NIOR to open centers in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

American Cosmetics Brand NIOR is all set to open it's experience center in Dhaka. All the ranges of NIRO products will be available in this center while the customers will get necessary consultation and services from the centers.
NIOR plans to open some experience centers in different prime locations in Dhaka while already the local agent of NIOR has signed MoU to open it's centers with some organizations. The experience centers will provide necessary consultation to the customers regarding their makeup and skin related problems.
NIOR has also planning to turn some already existing brand shops into the experience centers and MoU has already been signed in this regard with some outlets like 'Prerona', Pick & Pay', 'Face by Saleha', 'Four Star', 'Shamsy's Prime Collection' etc.
Assistant Director (Sales) of NIOR, A M Mahmud signed MoU with all the said organizations on behalf of NIOR. Shankar Chakravarty, Managing Director of 'Prerona', Silvy Mahmud, Managing Director, 'Pick & Pay', Nasrin Akhter Tumpa of 'Four Star', Proprietor of 'Face by Saleha', SalehaSarwar, Proprietor of 'Shamsy's Prime Collection', ArifShamsy signed the MoUs on behalf their organizations says a press release.
NIOR, a world famous brand of the USA, has been getting preference to the women folks as part of their practicing beauty in the world market for more than two decades. This brand has become so popular to them through its products like Lip color, Lipstick, mascara, Eyeliner, Eyebrow Pencil and skincare ranges.
 Passing comments in this regard, Assistant Director (Sales) of NIOR, A M Mahmud said that they have taken the move to open NIOR Experience centers in Dhaka aiming to make the NIOR products available so easily for it's customers.  
Proprietor of 'Face by Saleha', SalehaSarwar said she is very happy to sign MoU with NIOR to open an experience center with NIOR, because through this, customers will get their beloved products within their reach.








