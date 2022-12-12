Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks Sunday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 11.73 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 6,239.55. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rising 1.80 points to finish at 2,205.38 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 2.45 points to close at 1,364.07.

Out of 320 issues traded, 64 advanced, 12 declined and 244 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

INTRACO was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent, while AMBEEPHA was the worst loser, shedding 2.22 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 33.13 points to settle at 18,371.37 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 20.04 points to close at 11,007.90.

Of the issues traded, 12 declined, 38 advanced and 47 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.















