Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 December, 2022, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Patients can pay fees thru bKash in 2 medical college hospitals

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

Patients can pay fees thru bKash in 2 medical college hospitals

Patients can pay fees thru bKash in 2 medical college hospitals

Fee payment through bKash is now available at capital's two renowned private hospitals - Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi and Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital under the Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute, says a press release.
Patients and their relatives who come for medical services can effortlessly pay the fees avoiding the hassle of cash. If necessary, they can bring money to their bKash account using Send Money or Add Money services and make payment right away. This will also ease the financial management of hospital authorities.
In this regard, an agreement has been signed among Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital and bKash recently. Major General MD. Rafiqul Islam (Rtd.), Honorary Secretary of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Now patients visiting these hospitals will be able to pay all types of medical services including ticket fee, outdoor or indoor treatment, pathology, X-ray, MRI, various tests fees through bKash. Digital payments like bKash are bringing more convenience to the lives of consumers in receiving urgent services like medical care.
Among others, Novera Ayesha Zaman, VP, Merchant Business and Sirajul Mowla, General Manager, Merchant Business of bKash; G.M. Jainal Abedin Bhuiya, Honorary Treasurer of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute; Brig. General Dr. MD. Abdur Sabur Miah (Rtd.), Director of Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Brig. General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (Rtd), Director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital; principals of both the hospitals and other top officials of the organizations were also present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OPPO celebrates Inno Day on Wednesday
Chevron funded Technical Training Center opens in Sylhet
Phoenix Finance and Investments holds 27th AGM
US cosmetics brand NIOR to open centers in Dhaka
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Patients can pay fees thru bKash in 2 medical college hospitals
BD emerges champion of NASA Space Apps Challenge 2022
Infinix brings gaming smartphone Hot 20S


Latest News
Mahila Dal leader sued for derogatory remarks on PM
BNP's 10-point demand contains no new issue: Quader
Agricultural Loan Fair held in Naogaon
Two held with hemp in Rajshahi
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Bogura
Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail
Man held with hemp in Rajbari
Digital Bangladesh Dibos celebrated in Patuakhali
Child mowed down by tractor in Dinajpur
SC verdict on ban on GM Quader’s party activities on Tuesday
Most Read News
India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Gazette published declaring 6 seats of BNP MPs vacant
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
What happens to Ronaldo’s career after Portugal’s exit?
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas on Monday
Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary
One held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
BNP’s Nayapaltan office reopens 4 days after police raid
Sonali Bank's former MD among 9 jailed for 17yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft