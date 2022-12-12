

Patients can pay fees thru bKash in 2 medical college hospitals

Patients and their relatives who come for medical services can effortlessly pay the fees avoiding the hassle of cash. If necessary, they can bring money to their bKash account using Send Money or Add Money services and make payment right away. This will also ease the financial management of hospital authorities.

In this regard, an agreement has been signed among Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital and bKash recently. Major General MD. Rafiqul Islam (Rtd.), Honorary Secretary of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Now patients visiting these hospitals will be able to pay all types of medical services including ticket fee, outdoor or indoor treatment, pathology, X-ray, MRI, various tests fees through bKash. Digital payments like bKash are bringing more convenience to the lives of consumers in receiving urgent services like medical care.

Among others, Novera Ayesha Zaman, VP, Merchant Business and Sirajul Mowla, General Manager, Merchant Business of bKash; G.M. Jainal Abedin Bhuiya, Honorary Treasurer of Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute; Brig. General Dr. MD. Abdur Sabur Miah (Rtd.), Director of Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhanmondi; Brig. General Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (Rtd), Director of Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital; principals of both the hospitals and other top officials of the organizations were also present at the event.











