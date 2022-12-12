Video
Monday, 12 December, 2022
BD emerges champion of NASA Space Apps Challenge 2022

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

For the third time, Bangladesh has won the title of world champion of NASA Space Apps Challenge 2022 defeating 5327 teams from 162 countries of the world.
Team Diamonds from Cumilla, Bangladesh, nominated by NASA as the team, became the world champion in the "Most Inspirational" category.
Team Diamonds' project "Diamond in the Sky" is an interactive game-based space learning material specially designed for children aged 10 to 12 years.
It enables children to learn more about stellar variability and explore how the night sky moves. Playing this game will help kids recognize the pattern of a star and learn about its color as well as the star's brightness.
Team members said that the purpose of our games is to give children an opportunity to understand the twinkling of stars, the slow changes in the night sky, and why they happen. It is our belief that our app will give children a new eye to see things unseen.
BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed said about this achievement that the Smart Bangladesh is being built by the hands of our youth. He also added that Daffodil International University and North South University combined Team Diamonds, made up of youth, won the World Champion title which is undoubtedly a huge achievement for us.
In this continuation, the Bangladesh team has become the world champion for the third time and for the last two consecutive years in a row. This achievement is another big milestone in our efforts as we continue our journey to build a Smart Bangladesh from Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS). "I congratulate Team Diamonds and BASIS. This achievement is another unique example of the progress of Smart Bangladesh."
NASA Space Apps Challenge 2022 Bangladesh Phase Convener and BASIS Director Tanvir Hossain Khan said that last November 17, 2022, NASA published a list of 35 global finalist teams on the main website of Space Apps Challenge 2022. As the only Bangladeshi team, "Team Diamonds" made it to that list and after all the judging process, today we are the world champions again. This is the achievement of the entire Bangladesh in the month of victory. Thanks to all concerned behind this achievement through endless work."
Tisha Khandokar, team leader of Team Diamonds said: "Thanks to the Almighty, today we have been able to present Bangladesh to the world as a winner. Nothing can be more glorious for a man than to present his country in the court of the world. It has been proved once again that the students of Bangladesh are really innovative through us."
It may be mentioned here that more than 700 projects from Bangladesh were submitted in this year's edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge international competition organized in collaboration with BASIS and BASIS Students Forum. Representatives of 120 project participated in a 48-hour long hackathon after screening.
After rejecting incomplete projects and the top 18 projects were selected from Bangladesh for NASA. The competition was held in 9 cities of Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chattagram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Cumilla).


