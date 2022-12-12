Video
Infinix brings gaming smartphone Hot 20S

Published : Monday, 12 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

Infinix Mobile, a fast-growing Chinese brand in the consumer electronics sector, unveiled the all-new HOT 20s on Saturday.
It's a device with a host of optimizations, including a powerful processor, higher refresh rates, gaming display with hyper vision, extended RAM and expandable ROM.
The HOT 20S strives to exceed expectations with exceptional gaming experiences, strong performance, and attractive design at an affordable rate, says a press release.
The HOT 20s will be available in two colors: Sonic Black, Tempo Blue; and will cost only at BDT 18999. Infinix Hot 20s is the only device in this price range that offers a power-packed combination of specs that includes the powerful Helio G96 chipset, an FHD+ display, 120Hz high refresh rate & expandable RAM up to 13GB.
The HOT 20 Series is now available at your nearest outlet, Infinix brand shops. Hot 20s will be also available in the online platform Daraz for the 12.12 campaign where you can look up for lucrative offers.
The device is featured by MediaTek Helio G96, a 64-bit octa-core chipset featuring two potent Arm Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55 processors running at up to 2.05GHz. Moreover, Arm Mail G57 GPU harnesses outstanding performance.
According to Antutu, Geek bench Single, and Geek bench Multi, the Media Tek Helio G96 performs 25% higher than many other highly publicized processors on the market. Helio G96 chipset has been so far the best chipset used for the first time in Infinix Hot models.







Infinix brings gaming smartphone Hot 20S


