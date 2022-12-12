

Mitsubishi Power holds Seminar on Gas Turbine

The event attended by around 200 government representatives, industry leaders and local partners, includes dedicated user sessions and presentations by Mitsubishi Power's technical experts. It discussed decarbonization technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia co-firing for enhancement of the reliability and performance of gas turbines.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division, Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board; Machida Tatsuya, from the Japan Embassy - together with Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific attended the opening ceremony.

They underscored the importance of partnership across nations, sectors and industries to support Bangladesh's transition to cleaner energy while maintaining energy security, accessibility and affordability.

"Bangladesh was the first Asia Pacific country where Mitsubishi Power successfully delivered a steam turbine back in 1960. Since then, we remained committed to our mandate and become responsible for approximately 20pc of Bangladesh's total energy production.

"The country has immense potential for growth, fueled by progress in its power sector. Together with our valued partners and customers, we are committed to supporting Bangladesh in realizing its energy needs and achieving net zero emissions," said Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific.

Power secretary Md. Habibur Rahman said after achieving 100pc target of electricity supply across the country, the government transitional goal is to ensure affordable, better quality and uninterrupted power supply to all.

He hoped Mitsubishi Power to be with Bangladesh in achieving the target of 40,000 megawatt power generation by 2030. Rahman also highlighted interest in hydrogen technology citing to Bangladesh's 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' that seeks cleaner, renewable energy sources such as green hydrogen and blue hydrogen.

Engr. Mahbubur Rahman said Mitsubishi Power has been partnering with Bangladesh government for more than two decades and helping the country in achieving long-term power supply.

Bangladesh has started hydrogen-based power generation, which will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions; he said expressing the hopes that through this, Mitsubishi Power will play a special role in strengthening the partnership with the government towards achieving the country's energy needs and the goal of zero carbon emission.

Mitsubishi Power's gas turbines support Bangladesh's power grid at five power plants across the country. Its M701F gas turbine was installed in Haripur as the first large-class gas turbine in Bangladesh and ensured the most efficient and reliable power supply in the country since 2014.









