Banks asked for minimal LC margin on Ramadan imports

Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Sunday asked commercial banks to keep minimum margin in foreign currencies on letter of credits to be opened for importing essentials in the month holy of Ramadan.

The essentials items are mainly edible oil, grams, dates, peas, lentil, onion, spices and sugar.

The circular issued by the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department said the banks are allowed to keep minimum letter of credit margin against imports of Ramadan essentials on the basis of bank-customer relation.

The circular sent to all the chief executive officers of commercial banks also said it will be effective since issuance date of the circular.

Earlier to save foreign currencies the BB took strict measures on opening letter of credits. In many cases it is to keep 100 per cent LC margins.












