

BSC posts nearly Tk 226cr profit in FY22, holds 45th AGM

Compared to 2021-21 FY, BSC has made a profit of Tk 153.78 crore more in 2021-22 FY. The net profit of this state-owned commercial ship operator has increased by 213.50 percent.

These figures were disclosed at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) held at Chattogram Boat Club on Sunday for the FY 2021-22.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BSC and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP presided over the AGM.

Director of the Board Md Mostafa Kamal, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, BSC Board of Directors Independent Director Prof M Shahjahan Meena, Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Managing Director Commodore SM Moniruzzaman, Dr Piyush Dutt, Executive Director (Commerce), and Mohammad Yusuf, Executive Director (Technology) were present among others.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said 'The establishment of BSC was the result of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's personal efforts. Subsequently, with the concerted efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Six new ships have been added to the fleet of BSC after 27 years and activities are ongoing with China, Australia and South Korea to procure more new ships.'

Besides, the State Minister outlined the various development activities undertaken in line with the current government's Plan-2021 and Plan-2041.

BSC Managing Director Commodore SM Moniruzzaman presented the activities of BSC in the financial year 2021-22 and the audited annual accounts of the financial year.

SM Moniruzzaman disclosed the financial data mentioned at the introduction of this news. He also said this achievement was possible with the sincere cooperation of the government and joint efforts of all, he added.

The meeting was informed that, Assistance of the Chinese government, BSC will procure four new vessels from China. Two of these are crude oil tankers which have a capacity of one lakh dead weight tons (each). Two bulk carriers of 80 thousand tons (each) capacity. Four ships will cost 241.92 million US dollars. Among them, the cost of two crude oil mother tankers is estimated at 151.96 million US dollars and two mother bulk carriers will cost 89.96 million US dollars.

In the meeting, BSC Secretary Md Lal Hossain presented the activities according to the agenda of the annual general meeting.







