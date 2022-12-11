2 Rohingya men killed in Cox's Bazar shootout

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 10: Two Rohingya men were shot dead in a gunfight with the police at Balukhali Rohingya camp under Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Friday night.

The deceased are - Ridwan, 22, and Salim Ullah, 32.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said 50 to 60 miscreants attacked East Camp head Mohammad Rafiq at around 8 pm. On information, APBN Pan Bazar camp patrolling police went to the spot.

At that time, Rohingya terrorists fired at the police. Police also fired 73 shots in self-defence and the

terrorists started to run away. Later, two bodies, arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

Official of 8 Armed Battalion Faruk Ahmed said the bodies of two Rohingya terrorists have been handed over to Ukhiya Police Station. During the incident, one-shooter gun, three rounds of one-shooter gun, four rounds of CR bullets, one magazine full of bullets, 11 rounds of bullet shells, one sharp knife and two iron pipes were seized, he added.











