2 bikes set alight by AL activists during clashes with BNP men at Mugda  

Two motorbikes were set on fire by some unidentified people while a running battle took place between Awami League and BNP activists in the capital's Mugda on Saturday.

Chase and counter-chase between the two groups continued for sometime at Mugda centring BNP's Dhaka divisional rally at Golapbagh playground on Saturday.

Locals and police said two motorcycles, reportedly owned by Jubo Dal activists, were torched by Awami League activists during an altercation. Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The bikes were set alight around 2:40pm, says Rakibul Islam, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters at Fulbaria.

Hayatul Islam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel police, said they were informed of the torching of the two motorbikes. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

At least 35 people were detained while entering the capital through the city's Abdullahpur and Savar's Aminbazar entry points on Saturday.

They were detained, while law enforcers were conducting a thorough check of visitors' identity, luggage, and vehicles by setting up check posts at Savar, Gabtoli, Abdullahpur and Tongi.

At Aminbazar check post, Detective Branch (DB) men were seen interrogating people entering the capital on buses, motorbikes, three-wheelers and other vehicles. Pedestrians were also searched and interrogated at those check posts.

In Aminbazar check post, 23 people were detained as their behaviours were found to be suspicious, said Abdullah Al Kafi, Additional Superintendent of Police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Meanwhile in the city's Abdullahpur area, around 12 were detained on the same grounds at a police check post.

Leaders and activists of Awami League were on alert and took position at different roads and alleys in Dhaka from Saturday morning as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was holding its last rally at Golapbagh playground. They also brought out small processions and held meetings. The leaders and workers of Metropolitan North and South were found occupying different spots until filing of this report at 7:30pm on Saturday.







