Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 December, 2022, 9:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 bikes set alight by AL activists during clashes with BNP men at Mugda  

Several people rounded up at check posts

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Two motorbikes were set on fire by some unidentified people while a running battle took place between Awami League and BNP activists in the capital's Mugda on Saturday.
Chase and counter-chase between the two groups continued for sometime at Mugda centring BNP's Dhaka divisional rally at Golapbagh playground on Saturday.
Locals and police said two motorcycles, reportedly owned by Jubo Dal activists, were torched by Awami League activists during an altercation. Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
The bikes were set alight around 2:40pm, says Rakibul Islam, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters at Fulbaria.
Hayatul Islam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel police,  said they were informed of the torching of the two motorbikes.  Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
At least 35 people were detained while entering the capital through the city's Abdullahpur and Savar's Aminbazar entry points on Saturday.
They were detained, while law enforcers were conducting a thorough check of visitors' identity, luggage, and vehicles by setting up check posts at Savar, Gabtoli, Abdullahpur and Tongi.
At Aminbazar check post, Detective Branch (DB) men were seen interrogating people entering the capital on buses, motorbikes, three-wheelers and other vehicles. Pedestrians were also searched and interrogated at those check posts.
In Aminbazar check post, 23 people were detained as their behaviours were found to be suspicious, said Abdullah Al Kafi, Additional Superintendent of Police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Meanwhile in     the city's Abdullahpur area, around 12 were detained on the same grounds at a police check post.
Leaders and activists of Awami League were on alert and took position at different roads and alleys in Dhaka from Saturday morning as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was holding its last rally at Golapbagh playground. They also brought out small processions and held meetings.  The leaders and workers of Metropolitan North and South were found occupying different spots until filing of this report at 7:30pm on Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
With eye on US, Saudi courts closer China ties
Morocco ink history securing WC semis beating Portugal
2 Rohingya men killed in Cox's Bazar shootout
2 bikes set alight by AL activists during clashes with BNP men at Mugda  
3 die of dengue 265 patients hospitalised
Commuters suffer as transport go off Dhaka streets on Saturday
AL, front bodies kept watchful eye on BNP rally participants
BNP announces 10-point to form a caretaker govt  for next polls


Latest News
Over 1.5 million without power in Odessa after Russian drone attacks
Had we chased 330/340, it would have been different game: Liton
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel in tears
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become 1st African nation to reach semis
Ronaldo's Portugal in desperate need of equaliser vs Morocco
Pele urges Neymar to 'keep inspiring us' after Brazil World Cup exit
One put on 2-day remand in Nayapaltan clash case
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
All BNP MPs announce resignation
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
JaPa won't resign from parliament at BNP's call: Chunnu
Public transport shortage in city, long-route buses suspended
AL men on alert at some city roads, alleys
Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft