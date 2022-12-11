3 die of dengue 265 patients hospitalised

With three more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 266 this year.

During this period, 265 more patients, including 144 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1,181 dengue patients, including 697 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals

across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 60, 078 dengue cases and 58,631 recoveries so far this year. -UNB









