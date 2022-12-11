Commuters suffer as transport go off Dhaka streets on Saturday

The presence of public transport and its movement in the capital Dhaka was completely absent due to the BNP's Dhaka divisional rally and actions of the law enforcing agencies on Saturday.

Buses were remain stopped almost every route. Due to this, the city dwellers suffered more. People going to office or going out for various tasks were seen standing for hours. Women were the most affected.

Besides, even if some CNG-run auto-rickshaws were running, the fare was two to three times higher than the usual. Some people were seen going to their destinations in pickup vans without getting a bus.

Meanwhile, long-distance buses were closed. No bus was leaving or entering Dhaka. Long distance buses were seen being parked at all bus terminals including Syedabad, Mohakhali, Gabtoli and Fulbaria bus stands.

Visiting different parts of the city on Saturday morning, it was found that buses were not seen in different areas of the capital, including Jatrabari, Gulistan, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Mohakhali, Shanir Akhra and Rayerbagh. A large number of passengers were seen standing for the bus. Traffic policemen were seen passing idle time in every intersection of the capital.

However, some buses were seen plying on Rayerbagh to Gulistan route via Mayor Hanif flyover. But it was much less than needed. After gaping long period, one or two buses arrived and the passengers were in a panic. Again, fare was charged more than the fixed fare in these buses.

A few Lagunas were also seen plying on Jatrabari-Chattogram, Matijheel-Khilgaon and Gulistan-Chawkbazar-Lalbagh routes. Battery-powered auto-rickshaws were seen to increase on highways as other forms of public transport were declined.

In this regard, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, told to the Daily Observer, "We have no decision to stop buses in Dhaka. Owners may be driving less because of panic. Besides, long-distance buses may remain closed due to lack of passengers."

Meanwhile, after lot of circumstances, BNP decided to hold Dhaka divisional rally at the Golapbagh field near to the Syedabad bus terminal in the capital. The rally started from 11:00 am on Saturday.

However, after getting the permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), the leaders and activists of the party started gathering at the meeting place from Friday afternoon. Golapbagh field was almost full at night.

On Saturday morning, leaders and activists from different areas of Dhaka city and surrounding areas started joining the rally with piecemeal processions. Due to this, the presence of leaders and activists went beyond the field to the road. As a result, the city dwellers adjacent to the Golapbagh field including Sayedabad and Jatrabari area were in panic centring the rally of BNP.

