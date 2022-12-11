AL, front bodies kept watchful eye on BNP rally participants

Leaders and activists of ruling Awami League (AL) and its front organisations were seen guarding different places in the capital including the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday to keep a watchful eye on participants of BNP's mass rally at Golapbagh Maidan in the capital.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina had asked them to be

vigilant against propaganda and efforts by BNP to create anarchy.

On her orders, they remained busy guarding the streets, taking out processions chanting slogans and making speeches against BNP.

During visits to different parts of the city it was found that the leaders and activists of the ruling party guarding the streets and the entry points to the capital.

Throughout the day leaders and activists of the ruling party from outlying areas paraded in processions in front of the central office of AL on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Leaders and activists of Dhaka South city AL, Dhaka South city Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League held rallies throughout the capital. Some of the central leaders also took position in front of the party's central office.

AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said, "The leader (Sheikh Hasina) ordered us to be vigilant in all the neighborhoods to protect people's life and property. We are exactly doing that. Members of Awami League, Chhatra League, Juba League, Mahila League and Sramik League are guarding each and every alley, street and intersection in Dhaka City. Thousands of activists of Awami League are working as guards. We will be on the streets until the meeting of the evil people ends."

It was found that the leaders and activists of Awami League, Juba League, Swachhasebak League and the other front organisations of AL guarding almost every thana and ward in Dhaka City since the morning.

As the day progressed, the number of guards, led by local committee leaders, swelled as ordered by the AL leader.

At a small rally held in front of the party's central office, Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi declared, "The leaders and activists are ever ready to confront BNP on the streets. Our leaders and activists are guarding every nook and corner in the country since the dawn. They will be on the streets throughout the month of December."

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil arrived in front of AL's central office leading a huge procession of Juba League activists.

Lunch was offered to 2,000 leaders and activists there.

Juba League leaders and activists guarded each and every corner in Dhaka City.

Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said, "BNP had declared it would take over Dhaka on December 10 to bring down Sheikh Hasina's government. We are alert in all the thanas and wards to face them. Wherever these terrorists are seen, they will be resisted."

Leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations were seen standing in front of Allah Karim Jame Masjid, at Mohammadpur.

The held a protest march against what they called BNP's conspiracy, anarchy and terrorist activities. A large contingent of police stood on guard.

AL Ward No 10 and Dhaka City Juba Mahila League President Sabina Akhter set up separate stages, named Bijoy Mancha (Victory Stages) at 50-metre distance on the road opposite to the SS Filling Station adjacent to Gabtali Bus Terminal.













