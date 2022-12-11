BNP announces 10-point to form a caretaker govt  for next polls



BNP's senior-most standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addresses the rally arranged by Dhaka South and North city units of BNP at Golapbagh playground near Sayedabad on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At the rally it was announced that BNP's seven MPs will resign from Jatiya Sangsad today.

BNP announced a 10-point demand from the Dhaka Divisional rally on Saturday. The party will also observe mass demonstrations on December 13 and protest processions on December 24.

Amanullah Aman, convener of Dhaka City North BNP presided over the rally and BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain was present as chief guest.

Amanullah Aman urged the party leaders and workers to return to their homes and destinations peacefully after the end of the programme.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the 10-point demand saying "BNP Standing Committee formulated the demands to free the country from this autocratic government."

He said, "Awami League government fears BNP and those who talk about democracy. That's why they don't want to allow us to hold democratic programmes." He alleged that the government had destroyed all institutions, including the judiciary, police and other force, only to cling to power.

He said Bangladesh's economy is now on the verge of collapse due to widespread plundering and corruption by the ruling party leaders. People of the entire country no longer want to see this regime in power.

He said, "We have talked to the parties who are keen to join the movement with BNP and they gave their consent to the demands. We will start simultaneous movements very soon."

The BNP leader thanked the party MPs for declaring their decision to resign from parliament.

Six BNP MPs addressed the rally and said they will submit their resignation letters to the Speaker today.

BNP's proposed ten points are:

1. Resignation of the government by dissolving the current national parliament.

2. Form a neutral caretaker government/interim caretaker government in line with Sections Kha, Ga and Gha of Article 58 of the Constitution.

3. The caretaker government will form a neutral Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties in the elections. They also asked to change Representation of the People Order (RPO) to annul provision of the use EVMs and party symbols in local government elections.

4. Unconditional release of all opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and religious scholars.

5. Repeal of all black laws, including the Digital Security Act, 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 and the Special Powers Act, 1974 must be revoked.

6. The anti-people decision to increase the price of utility services including electricity, energy, gas and water must be cancelled.

7. Bringing the price of essential commodities within the affordability of general people and abolish all syndicates that manipulate the market of essential commodities.

8. All the victims of enforced disappearances in last 15 years should be rescued and those responsible for extrajudicial killings must be identified and punished.

9. A Commission must be formed to identify corruption in banking and energy sectors and share market in last 15 years.

10. Law enforcement agencies, administration and judiciary must be allowed to function independently without government interference.

Addressing the rally BNP standing committee member Dr Abul Moyeen Khan said, "The whole world knows Awami League holds the late night vote. We want to get rid of it and restore the voting rights of the people through a strong movement."

BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said, "The government is trying to hang on to power by suppressing the opposition using law enforcers."

Another BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman said, "Killing party activists and arresting many leaders and activists, including party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the government tried to spread panic among the people. but they failed to do so."

BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Government enforced a hartal like situation in the capital, their cadres are picketing with arms to stop the mass wave of people towards the rally, but they miserably failed."

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "On the excuse of public sufferings the government did not allow BNP to hold its rally at Nayapaltan. But they kept the road shut for five days."

BNP on September 27 announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities. Rallies were held in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, Sylhet, Cumilla and Rajshahi amid various obstacles and transport strikes.







