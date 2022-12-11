Video
JP rejects BNP's call to resign from JS: Chunnu

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Jatiya Party on Satuday rejected BNP's call for its MPs to resign from parliament.
"We have nothing to do with the BNP's call for us to resign from parliament, BNP is running their own agenda in their own way" JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told The Daily Observer over phone.
Mujibul Haque Chunnu, a lawmaker from Kishorganj-3, said, "The BNP has its own politics and strategy. Our politics and their politics are not the same."
He added, "As part of their strategy, the BNP
lawmakers announced their decision to resign from parliament from a rally in Dhaka. We don't have any relation with BNP."
Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, will announce its next course of action as per its own policy, according to Chunnu.
After seven of its MPs announced their decision to resign from the Jatiya Sangsad at the Golapbagh rally yesterday, the BNP urged the Jatiya Party lawmakers to follow suit.
Gulam Mohammad Siraj of Bogura-6 first made the announcement while addressing the rally.
Then, Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3, Mosharof Hosen from Bogura-4, Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2 and reserved seat MP Rumeen Farhana also made a similar announcement amid huge cheers from the party activists.
From the stage, it was also announced that Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3 and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan from Brahmanbaria-2 "have also resigned from parliament".
While addressing the rally, Rumeen said, "All seven lawmakers have emailed their resignation letters to the Speaker. As the parliament is closed today, we will submit our resignations in writing on Sunday."


