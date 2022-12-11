JS will function normally even if 7 BNP MPs resign: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressing a public meeting at Savar Radio Colony School and College ground on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He said, "Despite they are holding meetings across the country but the common people have turned away from BNP's political movement."

Quader termed the decision of BNP MPs to resign as 'wrong' and said that the party must repent for this.

AL General Secretary said, "Awami League has a huge majority in the Parliament and BNP's MPs decision will not affect the parliament."

He said these as chief guest at a public meeting held at Radio Colony School and College field in Savar organized by the Savar Upazila Awami League to protest against the conspiracy and lies of BNP-Jamaat.

Criticising BNP, Quader said, "Their (BNP) excitement over the mass gathering in Dhaka has faded and it is clear to the countrymen today. Khaleda Zia was sentenced for embezzling orphan's money. Now, she is at home and safe due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's generosity. Has BNP freed her by protesting?"

The minister said when BNP was in power, the country became champion in corruption for five times.

The then prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman had introduced a reign of looting during the period, he added.

Noting that anti-liberation forces cannot be victorious in the month of victory, he said patron of anti-liberation forces will be defeated in movement too.

In the public meeting, the central leaders of Awami League mockingly said that announcing of pushing the government from state power on December 10, BNP itself has laid eggs in Golapbagh field by retreating.

They claimed that foreign lords cannot bring BNP to power and likewise, the caretaker government will not return. Awami League leaders also claimed that if they (BNP) do not come to the election, the existence of the party will be lost.

Speaking as special guest, AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said there is no food deficit in the country as Bangladesh made huge progress in agriculture.

When the country is marching forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the anti-liberation force Jamaat-Shibir is hatching repeated conspiracies to halt the country's development trend.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said BNP-Jamaat is a terrorist organisation.

They wanted to create unrest in the country centering its public rally in the capital but their conspiracy has failed, he mentioned.

AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam said BNP-Jamaat clique doesn't want the country's betterment.

He urged all to remain united against all sorts of conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat to keep continued the country's development spree.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said seven lawmakers of BNP announced their resignation from the parliament in the party's public rally.

"They have democratic rights to resign. But they will have to submit resignation letters to the Parliament Speaker, not at the rally. This announcement is merely a political stand of BNP," he said.

Hanif said there will have no impact on the government if seven MPs among 350 resign.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said there will be no benefit by intimidating Awami League. "We are on streets and in power as well. We will also do so in future too," he said.

AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, Dhaka district AL president and freedom fighter Benjir Ahmed and general secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun, Savar upazila AL general secretary Manjurul Alam Rajib addressed it, among others.

Savar Upazila AL president Hasina Doula chaired it.







