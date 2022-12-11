Video
US sanctions 40 individuals of nine countries

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


The US Treasury Depart-ment on Friday said it imposed sanctions on more than 40 individuals and entities across nine countries for corruption and human rights abuses.
The sanctioned individuals and entities are from North Korea, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea, Iran, Mali, Philippines, Russia, and the Tibetan autonomous region of China.
"Corrupt actors and human rights abusers both rely on deficiencies in the international financial system to perpetrate their activities," Brian Nelson, the undersecretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
"Over the past year, the Treasury has made combatting corruption and serious human rights abuse a top priority, including through the use of financial sanctions and addressing vulnerabilities in the US and international financial systems.
 By exposing the egregious behavior of these actors, we can help disrupt their activities, dismantle their networks, and starve them of resources," he added.
 "Over the course of 2022, the Treasury took numerous actions to promote accountability for human rights abusers and corrupt actors across the world, including sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities including in the Western Balkans, Belarus, Liberia, Guatemala, the Russian Federation, Burma, and Iran," the statement said.


