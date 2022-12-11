All 7 BNP MPs to resign from JS today





7 BNP MPs: Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3, Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4, Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6, Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2, Md Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Brahmanbaria-2 and Rumeen Farhana, Women's Reserved Seat. photo: observer

This was announced by BNP's international affairs secretary Rumeen Farhana, MP, at the BNP's Dhaka Divisional rally at Golapbagh on Saturday.

She elaborated, "All BNP parliamentary members have resigned from parliament via mail."

Rumeen Farhana further said, "We joined parliament as representatives of the people. We tried to fulfill the aspirations of the people. But Awami League did not give us any space in parliament to achieve it. That's why we decided to resign."

She said the MPs sent their resignation letters through email and will physically submit those to the Speaker of parliament today (Sunday).

Lawmaker Gulam Mohammad Siraj said, "I submitted my resignation letter to the acting chairman of the party, at the standing committee meeting last Friday. We will not go to parliament again."

"This decision was made in the standing committee meeting chaired by our leader, Tarique Rahman, on Friday," he added.

The seven BNP MPs who resigned are Md Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Md. Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4, Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6, Md Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2, Md Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, Brahmanbaria-2 and Rumeen Farhana, Women's Reserved Seat.

In October, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is currently in police custody, said MPs from his party were ready to resign from parliament as their main goal was to restore democracy by ousting the Awami League government from power.

In response, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said parliament would not stop functioning if the BNP lawmakers submitted their resignations.







