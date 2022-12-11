PM to launch global hub on locally-led adaptation today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually launch the global hub on locally-led adaptation (LLA) on Sunday in Dhaka.

Locally Led Adaptation (LLA), which involves shifting power to local stakeholders to lead and meaningfully participate in adaptation actions, can unlock the enormous

potential and creativity of communities to develop and implement solutions, while catalyzing adaptation that is more effective, equitable, and better targeted at local needs, officials said.

The government of Bangladesh and the Global Centre on Adaptation will host the launching ceremony at the Foreign Service Academy.

The event will be a "key milestone" for the government of Bangladesh to reinforce its global leadership on locally led adaptation, building on the momentum generated during COP27, officials said.

The 8th Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the Board, Global Center on Adaptation Ban Ki-moon will speak as special guest while Chief Executive Officer, Global Center on Adaptation Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen will deliver keynote speech at the launching ceremony.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson will also speak.

The impacts of climate change are most acutely felt by socially and economically disadvantaged and marginalized people, because of their higher vulnerability and lower adaptive capacity.

However, these communities and individuals are not just victims of climate change. Decades of experience and learning in the development and environment sectors have shown that when enabled, they are very effective leaders in finding and implementing solutions to address local challenges.

In September 2020, the Global Center on Adaptation's South Asia Regional Office was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the launching ceremony, Sheikh Hasina called on the GCA to promote the sharing of the experiences of Bangladesh, and of other countries, on building the climate resilience of most vulnerable communities.

In response, the GCA is launching the global hub on Locally Led Adaptation in the Dhaka office, to serve as a global center of excellence on supporting local communities to lead on adaptation.

The government of Bangladesh, which hosts the GCA Regional Office and the Global Hub on LLA, is a key strategic partner in this effort.

The long-term goal of the global hub on LLA is to promote LLA at scale, with speed, to reduce climate risks for populations and sections of society that are most vulnerable to climate change.

The Hub will implement activities that promote progress towards scaling up LLA in at least 25 countries by 2025.

The Hub will identify LLA best practices and scale them via investments and partnerships; while advocating, and building capacity, for broader systemic change towards locally led adaptation in countries.








