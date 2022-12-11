Video
One killed in Habiganj road accident

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

HABIGANJ, Dec 10: A man was killed in a road accident in West Bhadai area on the Habiganj-Shaistaganj road under Sadar upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, 35, son of Tajul Islam, resident of West Bhadai village in Sadar upazila of the district.
According to locals, Abdul Aziz was walking on the road next to his house when a speeding motorcycle hit him around 11:00pm, leaving him seriously injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Police Station Golam Mortuza said.    -BSS



