2 drivers killed in Narsingdi road accident

NARSINGDI, Dec 10: Two drivers were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Mahmudabad Namapara area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Raipura upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abu Hashem, 21, son of Abdul Halim, resident of Palikanda village of Shibchar police station of Bogura district and Md Mofizul Patwari, 28, son of Muslim Uddin Patwari, resident of North Charmandal village of Charfashion police station of Bhola district.

The accident occurred as a Dhaka-bound stone-laden truck collided head-on with another Sylhet-bound tiles-laden truck coming from opposite direction in Mahmudabad Namapara area around 9:30am, leaving two drivers dead on the spot. -BSS







