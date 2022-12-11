People want arson provoker BNP leaders to be booked: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said there is one-point demand of the countrymen to banish from politics the murders who killed people alive and bring to book the order givers along with the arsonists.

"The leaders of BNP-Jamaat are responsible for the sufferings of the victims who received burn injuries and the family members of the deceased who were burnt alive. The arson attacks were carried out under the directives of Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman while Fakhrul, Rizvi, Abbas and Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain conducted and financed the attacks," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a rally and a human chain organised by 'Agni-Santhrasher Arthanad' in protest of the extreme violation of human rights by BNP and demanding their trial in front of Central Shaheed Minar in the city.

Hasan said about five hundred innocent people, over 50 drivers and workers of the transport sector were killed through arson attacks while about 3000 people received burn injuries. They set fire to about 3,500 vehicles including buses, trains and launches, he added.

Even, he said, animals and trees were not spared from the fire of their vengeance. So, BNP-Jamaat is the enemy of people, animals and nature and they are arsonists and violators of human rights, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said BNP is now talking about human rights issues. But, the reality is that BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other BNP leaders extremely violated the human rights. Zia had captured the power through killing Bangabandhu, he added.

He said Zia killed hundreds of armed forces soldiers, officers and about 22,000 Awami League leaders and activists to consolidate his power. Besides, his wife Khaleda Zia and son Tarique Rahman killed hundreds of innocent people through arson attacks to go to power, he added.

Hasan said, "We will take those before the world community."

Earlier, Jahedul Islam, son of victim Mohammad Yousuf of Chouddagram, Md Ramzan, father of a covered van driver who was killed in Gazipur, Runi Begum, mother of Nahid, sub-inspector Jahangir, who was received burn injury in Rajshahi while discharging duty and Salauddin who was severally injured in Jatrabari, among others, spoke at the rally.

Awami League Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, Saimum Sarwar Komal, MP, Dhaka University pro-vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Samad, Barrister Saidul Haque Suman, Motor Chalak Sramik League leader Ali Hossain, Arun Sarker Rana and Rashedul Islam Russel, among others, addressed the rally with convener of the organization Shahdat Hossain Babul in the chair.

The speakers said the countrymen don't want arson terrorism. The BNP-Jamaat should be banned from the country's politics forever, they added. -BSS












