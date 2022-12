RANGPUR, Dec 10: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 in two separate drives arrested two persons with 2,705 pieces of Yaba tablets from different areas of Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram on Friday.

"On a tip off, an operational team of RAB-13 for its Rangpur battalion headquarters in a raid arrested a man red-handed with 2,145 pieces of Yaba tablets from village Shishabbari in the upazila," a press release said on Saturday. -BSS