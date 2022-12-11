Covid: 17 cases reported

The country reported 17 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,036,777, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,436 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 1.25 per cent from Friday's 1.14 per cent as 1,355 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.53 percent, respectively.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB





