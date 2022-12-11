Parents must purchase toys considering kid's age: Experts

Parents should be careful while purchasing toys for their children to continue their normal growth avoiding toy related hazards, experts suggested.

"Parents should be cautious to select toys. Toys are for fun and are an important part of any child's mental and physical development. But each year, scores of kids are treated in hospital for toy-related injuries", said former Director of Shishu Hospital Professor Dr Manzoor Hussain.

"Though it is not possible to avoid the toy-related risks 100 per cent, parents can be on the safe side by purchasing toys considering the age mark level on the packet of the toy," he said.

"In modern countries parents are very much conscious while buying toys but here the minimum awareness is missing among the large number of the parents," he added.

"It is not possible to diagnose the main reason of the health hazards as the toxic chemicals of toys hamper the body slowly," said the expert.

A couple was buying toys for their four years old baby from Baitul Mokarram market. They have no idea about the age mark. When they were asked about the age tag, they gave a blank look and said they have no idea about the matter. They said, "We used to buy toys as per the requirement of our daughter".

In Bashundhara City shopping mall, a man was buying metal cars for his 11 years old boy. He said, "I know about the age tag but I have no idea about the toy related hazards. Moreover, manufacturer companies do not put any age tag on the small toys. Normally I buy toys considering the age level but I also buy those which attract me. Sometimes I used to purchase cheap toys for him as he used to break his toys." -BSS













