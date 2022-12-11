Teen stabbed to death in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Dec 10: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by another youth following a brawl while watching the World Cup football match between Brazil and Croatia in Morelganj upazila of Bagerhat district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Tutul Hawladar, son of Abdul Barek Hawladar of Gulishakhali village of the upazila.

SM Ashraful Alam, inspector of Bagerhat District Police media cell, said local people arranged a big screen to watch the world cup football match between Brazil and Croatia at Samaddar Bazar of the village in the night.

During watching the football match, Turul locked into an altercation with Rubel Samaddar. At one stage, Rubel hit Tutul with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Tutul was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police kept the body at the Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue. -UNB











