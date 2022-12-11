Video
Letter To the Editor

Ominous rise in unregistered pharmacies

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Dear Sir

According to the website of the Department of Drug Administration, the number of licensed pharmacies in the country so far is one lakh 19 thousand 714. 34 thousand 844 of them have been renewed. The remaining 84 thousand 870 licenses have not been renewed, which is 71 percent of the total licenses. As a result stocking, display and sale of drugs in these shops will be considered a punishable offense under the Drugs Rules, 1946. There are 47 licensed pharmacies in Thakurgaon district. Each of these has an expired license.

 The term of most of the pharmacies was till January, February this year. The license expired five months ago but the authorities did not take any action as it was not renewed. The report of the Department of Medicines Administration mentions only licensed establishments in the country. Out of this there are two to two and a half times more unlicensed shops than licensed establishments.

Due to the weakness of the Department of Drug Administration and Bangladesh Chemist and Druggist Association, many pharmacies are doing business with unlicensed and expired licenses. Fake medicines and essential items are being sold in these establishments. Drug trade is running safely in these illegal shops due to lack of supervision.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



