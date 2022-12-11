Ending violence crucial for true empowerment of women

The phrase "empowerment" has been often used about women for more than ten years. There is little conceptual clarity regarding what the phrase entails in social, economic, and political terms, despite its rising popularity and broad usage. Power plays a role in empowerment, especially in terms of altering power dynamics and the allocation of power among individuals and groups. Therefore, control over the material, human, and intellectual resources, such as physical resources (land, water, forest), human resources (people, their bodies, labor, and skills), and intellectual resources (knowledge, information, and ideas), as well as financial resources, can be simply defined as power (money, access to money). In this patriarchal society, men often hold the majority of the power, often over women. Therefore, empowering women is important.The manifestation of empowerment is a shift in the distribution of power in terms of resources as well as shifts in ideology or ways of thinking. Therefore, women's empowerment is the process by which they take more control of their intellectual and material resources, challenge the patriarchal worldview, and eradicate gender-based discrimination against them in all institutions and societal structures.



In "Development, Crises, and Alternative Visions- Third World Women's Perspectives," Sen and Grown (1985), provide one of the early definitions, which reads as follows:The changing of the systems that maintain women's subordination includes alterations to the law, civil codes, rights to property and inheritance, the regulation of women's bodies and labor, and the social and legal institutions that uphold male dominance.Sharma states that "the term empowerment refers to a spectrum of acts, from individual self-assertion to collective opposition, protest, and mobilization that question the core power relation" in the context of grassroots groups and empowerment.



Thus, empowerment is undoubtedly a process, even though the result can also be referred to as empowerment.But more specifically, the result of empowerment ought to be a redistribution of power; however slight or limitedbetween people, organizations, classes, racial or ethnic groups, or individuals.



Challenge and change the belief and behavior that women should be subordinate. Transform the social, economic, and political structures and institutions, such as religion, education systems, the media, the law, top-down development plans, and family, caste, class, and ethnicity, that have supported and reinforced this prejudice.Obtain access to and command over intellectual and material resources.



Empowerment through integrated rural development programs:This strategy views improving women's economic standingand so elevating their position in the family and communityas a crucial element of empowerment. Low levels of skills and knowledge, poor health and nutrition, high fertility, and a lack of access to necessities like water, fuel, food, credit, childcare, and healthcare are all deemed to be equally important. Lack of education, including ignorance of one's legal and civic rights, is also cited as a contributing factor. In this way, reducing poverty is a key goal of this empowerment strategy.



Empowerment through economic interventions: According to this theory, economic power serves as the fundamental source of all other forms of power in society. Women's low status is seen to be caused by their inability to access and manage economic resources, which leaves them dependent and without the ability to make decisions.



The consciousness-raising and women's collective-building approach:Using this perspective, both men and women view themselves and the other sex in the same ways since they are socialized from an early age to fit into specific stereotypes and roles. The majority of NGOs employing this strategy do not view it as being anti-male or as a disempowerment of men in the target demography. They are more interested in helping men and women redefine their relationships, on the other hand.The training, research, and support agency approach: Some of the groups don't fit the typical definition of grassroots NGOs, but they nonetheless play a significant part in the process of empowering women through a range of inputs and actions at various levels.



Violence against women is an issue that affects everyone, regardless of culture, geography, race, ethnicity, class, or religion. Many nations, including Bangladesh, disregard this issue because they believe it to be a family concern that does not require government interference or regulation.The following are included in the definition of violence against women, but they are not exclusive:There is physical, sexual, and psychological abuse in the family, including beatings and sexual assault of female children. Other harmful traditional practices to women include female genital mutilation and violence associated with exploitation. violence related to dowery. marital rape.In the context of the gender community, physical, sexual, and psychological violence against women includes rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment at work, in educational settings, and elsewhere, as well as forced prostitution and trafficking in women.



Bringing about positive changes in economic, legal, political, and social infrastructure are crucial for proper empowerment of women. Besides, the role of government, media, and NGOs is significant to decline the discretionary and gender-based violence.

The writers are member of Bangladesh Youth Columnist Forum at Comilla University

















