Human Rights from Bangladesh perspective

Human Rights is nothing new. The UN has only given a statutory form to this concept which made it more popular globally. Especially in the light of this UN charter, states have started giving importance to the issue of human rights for their own countries. Currently, many countries in the world have highlighted human rights issues in their constitutions.



Human rights are the birthright of every human being. People will enjoy and exercise these rights-that is natural. Human rights apply everywhere and equally to everyone. These rights are both natural and legal rights. One of the responsibilities of local, national, regional and international laws is to maintain these rights. But what are we seeing? Innocent people are being exploited by the powerful. Despite constant human rights violations, nothing effective is being done to protect their rights and justice.



Although there are many UN Charters on various subjects, there is no other global document as popular and important as Human Rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights has gained more popularity than the UN Charter. This document serves as a reference in determining and establishing human rights standards in many countries.



In a word, the culture of human rights is not yet fully developed. Very few countries in the world have managed to develop human rights as a culture. Sustainable democracy has served as the main force behind the establishment of improved human rights in those countries.



Democracy and human rights can be said to be complementary. One reinforces the other. Human rights cannot be imagined without democracy. Again, one cannot claim to be democratic by neglecting human rights. However, even in the absence of these two, the country can rise to the peak of economic development. A few countries in the Middle East are prime examples of this.



Even if there is no democracy and human rights, there is still economic progress. Some developing countries also want to follow their footsteps. Thus, economic development is not inextricably linked to democracy or human rights. But undoubtedly, democracy and human rights can flourish better in developed economies.



Economic development and human development are not the same. The issue of human dignity is related to the human development. And the development is growth and income-expenditure calculation. The Human Rights Charter was formulated with the dream of the fifties, keeping that human development in mind. How much progress there has been in 74 years is a matter to be seen.



The relationship between human development and the development of education, cultural progress and political awareness is deep. A culture of human rights violations or denial cannot develop if these develop. Article-1 of the Declaration of Human Rights states that "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are possessed of reason and conscience and should treat each other in a spirit of brotherhood."



These rights are the birthright of human beings. But equal freedom, dignity and rights of all people is an unrealistic matter. So, this thing has to be considered as an ideal consciousness. This is the gist of that article.



If we believe that all people are born free, then no people or ethnic group can be kept in subjugation. That is, the ruling groups that are still oppressing any people or ethnic groups in various parts of the world, using force to keep them bound in the chains of subjugation. They fundamentally do not believe in the inherent freedom of people.



It can be said that the inequality in today's world is born out of the distrust of human innate freedom. Therefore, for the establishment of human rights in the world, it is necessary to first read the ideals of human rights. Without the consciousness and ideal understanding of human rights, it is not possible to establish human rights in the real sense by examining human rights indicators in isolation and publishing global reports accordingly.



Every human being is equal irrespective of caste, gender, language, religion and political or other ideology, national or social origin and other status. Without the recognition of the equal and inalienable rights and inherent dignity of all human beings, it is not possible to lay the foundations of peace, freedom and justice in the world.

Through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world reaffirmed its belief in human rights, the value and dignity of the human body and the equal rights of men and women. It is a global commitment. This commitment forms the basis of human rights and fundamental freedoms.



Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh has many limitations. Besides, there are manpower shortages and legal weaknesses. However, it continues to play an active role in protecting human rights. Establishing their accountability for violations is the biggest challenge. However, due to lack of manpower, it is not possible for the Human Rights Commission to work on human rights at all levels of the country.



Besides, it is not easy for common citizens to get justice in the existing judicial system of Bangladesh. Seeking redress through the courts is difficult, time-consuming and expensive. But still there is no way without court. But access to informal justice should be increased. This is possible by leveraging local administration. Once upon a time many issues were settled in the village arbitration system. Now that path is almost closed. Many problems of people can be solved locally through proper training and awareness. For a country with a huge population, formal courts only add to the backlog of cases. Therefore, justice is delayed.



In 2013, Khadija, a domestic worker, was subjected to inhumane torture by the householder and sought redressal from the commission. But not being satisfied with the commission's proceedings, CCB Foundation filed a writ against the commission in 2018 on behalf of the victim. In 2019, the High Court commented in the judgment of the said writ- "The Commission has shown its negligence. The Human Rights Commission is 'sleeping awake' to protect human rights". The High Court then further said, "If the government does not listen to the recommendations of the Commission, then the Commission should approach the High Court." But the Commission's activities do not seem to have gained momentum. Lack of bona fides cannot be excused by capacity.



Therefore, the Human Rights Commission should work with bona fides and courage by avoiding political bias. The theme of this year's World Human Rights Day is-"Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All". It is expected that our Human Rights Commission will take effective legal action against human rights violators. Above all, people should be aware of their rights as well as human rights.

The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist















