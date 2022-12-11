

PM's stand on Rohingya repatriation appropriate



We believe, through PM's statement, the urgency of fast repatriating the Rohingyas to their land of origin has been logically signaled out to the international community.



While the safe, dignified, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas, sheltered in Bangladesh to Myanamr is a rightful demand, the fact that almost no progress has been made in this regard is quite disappointing.



Although five years have elapsed since over a million Rohingyas took shelter in Bangladesh following a brutal military persecution by Myanmar Army, efforts for the repatriation of Rohingyas have frequently fizzled out, chiefly, because of Myanmar authority's unwillingness and secondly, international community's lack of political goodwill to bring Myanmar to book.



Myanmar's such reluctance to take back Rohingyas to their land of origin, we believe, is an utter disregard to human rights and international conventions.



For a resource-constrained country like our own, already busting at the seams with 170 million people, facilitating such a huge number of displaced people for five years has been an incredible challenge, no doubt. Moreover, increase in the birth of Rohingya children, which has already reached over 1, 20,000 in number will, only worsen the situation. Sheltering such a mammoth number of displaced people have rightly put Bangladesh into a litmus test, especially in the context of various global crises erupted from recent Russia- Ukraine crisis.



Our Prime Minister offered refuge to such a huge number of Rohingyas as temporary asylum, purely on humanitarian ground. Mistaking her generosity as weakness will not be wise.



After elapse of five long years, question rationally appears how long will Bangladesh fall victim of injudicious activities another country?



Additionally, prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh also has negative social and security problems. The first and foremost is the danger of these people being used by the national and international terrorist groups for destabilizing social peace and harmony and the developmental process.



Rohingyas' implications in various criminal activities including murder and drug trafficking are reportedly taking an alarming rise day by day leaving its fallout on our local social order.



We expect,the role of the international community regarding Rohingya repatriation should not only remain limited to pen and paper. It must no longer sit idle and beef up its proactive role to immediately translate its pledges into reality by scaling up actions against Myanmar.



