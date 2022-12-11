Video
Science Fair held at Nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, Dec 10: A two-day Science Fair was held in Nawabganj Upazila of the district with the theme of 'Possibilities of Solar Power' on the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week.
Nawabganj Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Shahid Minar premises.
Chairman of Nawabganj Upazila Parishad Ataur Rahman inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Ashiq Reza was in the chair.
Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdur Razzak, Female Vice-Chairman Parul Begum, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nawabganj Police Station Mominuzzaman, Upazila Social Service Officer Shubhro Prakash Chakraborty, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Deepak Kumar Banik, and Academic Supervisor Safiul Alam, among others, were also present at the programme.



