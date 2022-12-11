Winter festival begins at RU tomorrow

RAJSHAHI, Dec 10: A day-long Winter Arrival Festival-1429 will be held at Rajshahi University (RU) on December 12 to welcome the winter season.

Students of Faculty of Fine Arts have arranged the winter festival.

The festival event will take place on the Fine Arts Faculty building premises.

This information was disclosed by the faculty students at a press conference on Friday afternoon. It was organized in the room 308 of the academic building.

Students told the press conference, the event has been arranged to welcome the winter season and to uphold the Bengali culture.

Labu Haque, a faculty student, said, "We are trying to uphold and introduce the Bengali culture through this festival to the next generation."









