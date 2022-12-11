Five found dead in four districts

Five people including a woman and her son have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Barishal, Sherpur and Mymensingh, in five days.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of an expatriate from his in-law's house in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rubel, son of Jaru Mia of Chelikhala Village under Satmora Union in the upazila. He was an Oman-expatriate.

Police and local sources said Rubel got married with Sumaiya, daughter of Shafiqul Islam of Lapang Madhyapara Village under Nabinagar Pashchim Union. He came to the country from Oman on vacation recently.

After returning the country, Rubel came to visit his father-in-law's house. On Friday morning, the body of Rubel was found hanging from the ceiling of a locked room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Acting Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

BARISHAL: A local leader of Awami League (AL), who joined in a drive to assist police in Kawnia area in the city, was found dead on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Khalil Khan, 45, son of Moksed Ali Khan, a resident of Pashchim Kawnia area in the city. He was posted as the proposed joint general Secretary of Ward No. 1 Unit of AL.

The deceased's family sources said police took Khalil from Aminbari area as they needed his help to conduct a drive at night.

Later on, the family members found his body at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Police claimed that Khalil Khan died of heart failure.

However, the family members took the body to the house from the SBMCH.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kawnia PS Saidul Haque said they sought help from Khalil to conduct a drive in the house of listed drug dealer Pankaz in Aminbari area. Khalil had suddenly suffered from chest pain there.

Police immediately took him to the SBMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Khalil dead, the SI added.

SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman and her son from a septic tank in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Romana Akter Roksana, and her son Junaid Hasan Rafid. Romana was a nurse and her son Rafid was a fourth grader of a local school.

According to local sources, Romana and her son went missing from Shingpara area on December 3 last.

Sherpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hannan Mia said an investigation started when Roksana's sister filed a general diary with Sherpur Sadar PS on Wednesday night.

Later on, police recovered the bodies from a septic tank in Shingpara area in the afternoon and sent those to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Three people including Romana's husband Masek and her mother-in-law were detained for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident, the ASP added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a ditch in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Mahathir Mohammad Maruf, 6, son of Mahmudul Alam, a resident of Masterbari area in the upazila.

Local sources said Mahmudul Alam married Laboni Akhter after divorcing Maruf's mother Lutfunnahar a couple of months back. Maruf lived with his father and step-mother for the last two months.

However, Mahmudul and Laboni went to get vaccinated for the coronavirus on Monday morning leaving Maruf alone at home.

After returning the house, Mahmudul searched for Maruf, but could not find him anywhere.

Later on, his body was found in a ditch behind the house in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its throat.

Bhaluka Model PS SI Abdus Salam Talukder confirmed the incident.







