Minor dies from snakebite in Natore

NATORE, Dec 10: A minor boy was killed after being bitten by a snake in Singra Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Jihad Ali, 7, son of Kurban Ali, a resident of Bhoga Village under Khajura Union in the upazila.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, a poisonous snake bit the child while he was picking paddy in a field near his house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to a snake charmer.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was, later, taken to Singra Upazila Health Complex at night.

Later on, the boy died there at around 10 pm while undergoing treatment.

Physician of Singra Upazila Health Complex Dr Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.















