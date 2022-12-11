Begum Rokeya Day: 55 women get Joyeeta awards in 7 dists



The photo shows five women awarded as the best Joyeeta at their reception programme in Sirajganj Town on Friday. photo: observer

To mark the 142nd birth and 90th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, different programmes were organized in the country.

Besides, a total of 55 women received Joyeeta awards for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment, in seven districts- Barishal, Gopalganj, Kurigram, Meherpur, Pirojpur, Sirajganj and Bhola.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in Barishal Circuit House in the city in the morning.

The district administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organized the programme.

Besides, five women received Joyeeta awards for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment at the programme.

Barishal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jahangir Hossain was present as chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Sohel Maruf presided over the programme.

Superintend of Police (SP) Wahidul Islam, BPM, ADC (Revenue) Monirul Islam, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Moniruzzaman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The best Joyeetas in the district are: Nazmun Nahar Rina, Professor (Rtrd) Shah Sajeda, Mst Mahmuda Khanam, Mst Monwara Akhter, and Shahida Akhter.

Earlier, five women got best Joyeeta awards at a programme held in Wazirpur Upazila.

Upazila Parishad Chairman A Majid Shikder Bacchu was present as the chief guest while UNO Fariha Tanjin presided over the programme.

On the other hand, five more women received best Joyeeta awards in Banaripara Upazila.

In this connection, a programme was held in the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.

Banaripara Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Golam Faruq was present as the chief guest while UNO Fatima Ajrin Tanni presided over the programme.

The awarded Joyeetas in the upazila are: Erinuma Khanam, Saleha Khatun, Mahmuda, Fatima and Khadiza.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration and Women Affairs Office jointly organized a reception programme in the DC office in the town in the morning.

Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Md Rashedur Rahman presided over the programme.

SP Ayesha Siddiqa and Deputy Director (DD) of District Women Affairs Department Md Saiful Islam, among others, also spoke at the programme.

The awarded best Joyeetas in the district are: Anurekha Halder, Bishakha Shikder, Sohagi Rahman Mukta, Mst Jamela Begum and Rabeya Begum.

KURIGRAM: In this connection, a discussion meeting and a reception programme for the best Joyeetas in the district was organized as Swapnakuri Resource Centre in the town.

The district administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organized the programme.

Kurigram DC Mohammad Saidul Arif was present as the chief guest while ADC Minhazul Islam presided over the programme.

Mayor of Kurigram Municipality Kaziul Islam and DD of District Women Affairs Office Jebun Nessa, among others, also spoke at the programme.

A total of 10 women received best Joyeeta award in five categories in the district at that time.

The awarded women are: Laiju Khatun Lima, Nibedita Roy, Eliza Akhter Jahan, Jasmine Khatun, Rehena Parvin, Naznin Nahar Nimmi, Niyoti Rani Sarker, Mst Sufia Begum and Rehena Parvin.

MEHERPUR: The Begum Rokeya Day-2022 and the International Female Oppression Prevention Fortnight was observed in the district on Friday in a befitting manner.

The district administration and District Women Affairs Office jointly organized different programmes in this connection.

A discussion meeting was held at the conference hall of the Collectorate Building in the town.

Meherpur DC Dr Monsur Alam Khan presided over the meeting while District Mohila Sangstha President Shamim Ara Hira was present as special guest.

Acting DD of District Woman Affairs Office Nila Hafia delivered the welcome speech.

A host of women, NGO representatives, teachers and journalists also joined the discussion meeting.

Besides, five women were awarded as the best Joyeetas in the district for their outstanding contribution in their own fields under the programme titled as 'Bangladesh in Search of Joyeeta'.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, a discussion meeting was jointly organized by the district administration and Directorate of Woman and Children Affairs in the DC office office conference room in the town at noon.

Pirojpur DC Mohammad Jahedur Rahman attended the programme as chief guest while SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba) was present as special guest.

DD of District Department of Women Affairs Md Altaf Hossain presided over the programme.

Later on, a reception was occurred to 10 women as Joyeeta for their outstanding performance at root level in the district.

The guests handed over the crests and certificates to the winners.

SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration and District Women Affairs Department jointly organized a discussion meeting and reception programme for the best Joyeeta in Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the DC office in the town.

Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Gonopati Roy presided over the programme.

ASP Rezwan Islam, District Women Affairs Officer Kaniz Fatema and General Secretary of District Awami League Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, were also present at the programme.

Five women were given best Joyeeta awards in different categories at that time.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Five women were provided Joyeeta award in Lalmohan Upazila of the district marking the day.

Lalmohan Upazila administration and Women Affairs Department jointly organized a programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room on Friday afternoon on the occasion of the day under 'Bangladesh in search of Joyeeta' programme.

The women who won the award in five categories are Zakia Begum for achieving economic success, Fatema Mumtaz Munni for achieving success in the field of education and employment, Hosne Ara Begum for being a successful mother, Sultana Razia for overcoming the horrors of torture and starting a new life with enthusiasm and Parveen Akhter for her outstanding contribution to social development.

Crests and certificates were handed over among them as an honour.

Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Chairman Giasuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by UNO Anamika Nazrul.

The programme was conducted by Upazila Women's Affairs Officer Kanij Marzia.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Begum, Academic Supervisor Madan Mohan Mondal, Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem Mia and Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee President Abdur Rob Master, among others, were also present at the programme.







