One lakh people suffer for broken bridge at Sharishabari



Villagers formed a human chain at Shuakoir in Sharishabari Upazila recently, demanding quick repairment of the broken bridge.

Authorities concerned are not paying any heed at all to the demand of repairing it urgently to restore communication of over one lakh people.

The bridge was built in 2006 under the supervision of Sarishabari Upazila Engineering Office. In the 2003-04 financial year, the bridge project was initiated in Shuakoir area of Kamarabad Union in the upazila.

Due to authorities' resilience, the broken bridge has been remaining unrepaired for more than two years.

The victim people applied several times to the authorities concerned for repairing it. But they didn't get any remedy. Later on, they held street protests including forming human chain and staging demonstration demanding its immediate repairing.

Over 1,000 people gathered in front of the broken bridge along the river bank recently and formed the human chain.

Speakers of the human chain said, the Shuakoir bridge got broken in the middle due to flood current on July 23 in 2020; over one lakh people of about 20 villages of the upazila and neighbouring Motherganj Upazila fell into communication disruption.

During the last two years, people used boats in crossing the river and voluntarily built wooden bridge in the dry season.

Transporting goods from char areas to town are hampered. Students are mostly suffering.

Among others, Kamarabad Union Chairman Abdus Salam, Upazila Juba League President AKM Ashraful Islam, Journalist Zakaria Jahangir and Alhajj Taleb Uddin spoke at the human chain.

The 200-metre bridge was constructed in Shuakoir-Hudur crossing area. The bridge base became loose due to illegal soil excavation from the beneath, and once it got collapsed because of breaking in the middle.













