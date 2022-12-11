Video
Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

A protester destroys an effigy of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during a demonstration in observance of the International Human Rights day in Manila on December 10. photo : AFP

MANILA, Dec 10: Hundreds of people marched in the Philippine capital on Saturday protesting what they said was a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The protesters, led by a Philippines-based rights group, gathered at a public square in Manila before marching toward the presidential palace to demand justice for victims. Police estimated around 800 protesters took part in the rally, which coincided with International Human Rights Day.
The protesters held a brief program near the palace, then dispersed peacefully shortly after noon.
Cristina Palabay of the rights group Karapatan said under the Marcos administration's counter-insurgency campaign the group has documented at least 17 cases of extrajudicial killings in addition to four other incidents of violence where victims survived.
The number of political prisoners has continued to rise, with 828 detained as of Nov. 30, Palabay said, noting that at least 25 of them were arrested after Marcos took office in June.
"Despite these sordid figures there has been zero justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings," Palabay said in a statement. "The culture of impunity continues to rear its ugly head."    -AP









