Role of mass media is very crucial to ensuring safe roads

A two-day long workshop on road safety reporting for journalists' was organised by the Dhaka Ahsania Mission, in collaboration with Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) and the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) at CCDB Hope Foundation at Ashulia in Savar on Wednesday and Thursday.

The trainers in the workshop also said the country's roads have improved extensively but the number of road accidents is increasing at the same time. With better roads, vehicles often end up speeding, resulting in tragic road crashes and awareness is needed to prevent such accidents.

Journalists can increase awareness among people through their writing, the experts added.

Taifur Rahman, programme manager of Global Road Safety Advocacy and Grants, Dr Shariful Alam, country coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), AHM Bazlur Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC), Ruhul Amin Rushad, senior news editor of Banglavision TV, Iqbal Masud, health sector director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, and Shahnewaz Hasanat-E-Rabbi, assistant professor at BUET's Accident Research Institute, were present as trainers.

Journalists from 20 print and electronic media participated in the workshop. Certificates were distributed among the participants at the end of the training.









