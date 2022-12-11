Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 December, 2022, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets

England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets

MULTAN, DEC 10: England spinner Jack Leach dismissed Pakistan's middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel for his 100th Test wicket on day two of the second match on Saturday.
The 31-year-old lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson ran towards his left to hold on to a difficult chance.
Leach has achieved the milestone in his 31st Test.
Resuming at 107-2, Pakistan were 158-4 when Shakeel was dismissed for 63 -- his second half-century in as many Tests.
England were bowled out for 281 in their first innings on Friday.
The tourists -- playing Tests for the first time in Pakistan since 2005 -- lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Rawalpindi by 74 runs.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets
Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave, says United boss
Ticket desperation at the World Cup's last-chance saloon
Croatia coach pledges 'this is not the end' after beating Brazil
Van Gaal says WC exit on penalties 'incredibly painful'
Tite bows out as Brazil coach after 'painful' WC exit
Neymar's World Cup dream slips away again, maybe for the final time
Messi slams referee after Argentina win on penalties


Latest News
Had we chased 330/340, it would have been different game: Liton
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel in tears
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 to become 1st African nation to reach semis
Ronaldo's Portugal in desperate need of equaliser vs Morocco
Pele urges Neymar to 'keep inspiring us' after Brazil World Cup exit
One put on 2-day remand in Nayapaltan clash case
IMF acknowledges Bangladesh's outstanding socioeconomic progress: Finance Minister
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Giroud takes France into World Cup semis as Kane penalty miss costs England
Indian actress murdered by son over property dispute
All BNP MPs announce resignation
Sixth-grader electrocuted in Kurigram
JaPa won't resign from parliament at BNP's call: Chunnu
Public transport shortage in city, long-route buses suspended
AL men on alert at some city roads, alleys
Ex-secretary Kamal made new NHRC chairman
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft