England spinner Leach completes 100 Test wickets

The tourists -- playing Tests for the first time in Pakistan since 2005 -- lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Rawalpindi by 74 runs. -AFP MULTAN, DEC 10: England spinner Jack Leach dismissed Pakistan's middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel for his 100th Test wicket on day two of the second match on Saturday.The 31-year-old lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson ran towards his left to hold on to a difficult chance.Leach has achieved the milestone in his 31st Test.Resuming at 107-2, Pakistan were 158-4 when Shakeel was dismissed for 63 -- his second half-century in as many Tests.England were bowled out for 281 in their first innings on Friday.The tourists -- playing Tests for the first time in Pakistan since 2005 -- lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Rawalpindi by 74 runs. -AFP