Mohammedan make winning start in BPL

Mohammedan Sporting Club made a winning start in the Bangladesh Premier League football when they blanked Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 2-0 goals held on Saturday at Shaheed Dhirendranatgh Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the day's match, Venezuelan forward Daniel Febles and Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored goal each for Mohammedan. Both the goals came in the second half.

After the barren first half, Daniel Febles finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Mohammedan in the 50th minute while Mohammedan's prolific striker Souleymane Diabate sealed the victory for his team scoring the second goal converting a spot kick in the 86th minute of the match.

After the goal, Muktijoddha failed to stage a fight back in the match in the remaining time and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.

The popular black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha were totally off-colored in the match.

Muktijoddha Sangsad KC will play their next match against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club scheduled to be held on December 23 at Sheikh Fazlul HAque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj while Mohammedan will face Bangladesh Police Football Club on December 24 at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh. -BSS













