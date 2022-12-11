Video
BCL activists round up 25 BNP, JCD supporters, hand them over to police

Published : Sunday, 11 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
DU Correspondent

Chhatra League leaders handed over at least 25 BNP and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) supporters, whom they picked up from Nilkhet area, to Shahbagh Police Station on Saturday.
Sir A F Rahman Hall Chhatra League President Riazul Islam told the Daily Observer that they handed over the BNP and JCD supporters after checking their mobile phones as they came to the campus, for what he said, with "ill intention."
"We even found sharp weapons from three to four men among them. However, we prevented more than 200 outsiders from entering the campus," Riazul added.
Asked why they did so, he replied that they wanted to keep the path of Sheikh Hasina smooth and added, "We cannot tolerate any misdeeds of BNP. We are aware of their plan of carrying out subversive activities."
However, Officer-in-Charge of the Shahbagh Police Station Nur Mohammad said they brought five people to the station, not 25 and added that they will take action as per the law.
The Chhatra League men have named their action as 'fight for peace'.
It is learnt that top leaders of the Chhatra League ordered the leaders and activists of various branches of the university to keep watch on campus taking position at different points from Thursday morning. The same instructions were given from the central Chhatra League as well.
BCL leaders and activists of the central unit, Dhaka University (DU) branch and its hall units took positions at different important points on the campus for the last three days ahead of the Dhaka divisional rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday.



