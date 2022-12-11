Human rights violators to be brought under law: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said that all responsible would be brought under the law, who would violate human rights of the people.

He also alleged that despite the government's great achievements in the establishment and protection of human rights, some people are trying to portray the human rights situation in Bangladesh negatively for political purposes.

The law minister came up with the allegations while addressing as chief guest at a discussion organized by the National Human Rights Commission on the occasion of Human Rights Day - 2022 celebration at the Radisson Hotel in the capital.

"The present government is working in all ways to establish, protect and develop human rights. The government will take action wherever the question human rights violation arises," the law minister assured. He lamented that many people are giving falsehoods allegation against the government about human rights violation, but they did not know whether human rights have been violated or not.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who spent his entire life agitating for the establishment and protection of human rights, was brutally murdered with his family on August 15, 1975 in a domestic and foreign conspiracy, which was the most heinous and extreme violation of human rights in the history of the world, the law minister noted.

The horror of this human rights violation was so terrible that the Indemnity Act prevented the killers from being brought to justice for 21 years, they were rewarded and the major countries of the world gave asylum to the murderers. Some of the convicted murderers are still in hiding in some major countries. Trying to bring them back has become very difficult, the law minister added.

The law minister said that the government has established a strong National Human Rights Commission under the National Human Rights Commission Act, which is working independently to establish, protect and develop human rights in the country.

Appropriate steps are also being taken to speedily implement various judgments and orders of the High Court related to human rights. The government has enacted many other laws to ensure human rights. The issue of anti-discrimination legislation is also now under examination by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law Ministry.











