India stands by the govt of Hasina: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor to the Government of India, Ajit Doval praised Bangladesh for its national security and development.

"The success in combating terrorism in Bangladesh is praise worthy and it is replicable worldwide. Bangladesh is our permanent partner in peace and security as we were in 1971 and we stand beside the pro-liberation government of Bangladesh," Doval said.

Doval spoke with Muhammad Musa, President of the BCS Freedom Fighter Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association and former Secretary to Government of Bangladesh, when he called on him on Wednesday at his office in Sardar Patel Bhaban, New Delhi, says a press release in Dhaka.

Vinay Mohon Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary, also attended the meeting and discussed matters of mutual interest of both the countries.

Musa, requested Doval and. Kwatra to supply essential daily commodities specially sugar to Bangladesh.

Doval lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for making Bangladesh is a terrorist-free country.











