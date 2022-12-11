Fire at Le Meridien hotel doused



Firefighters have put out a fire that broke out on the ground floor of the Le Méridien hotel building in Dhaka's Kurmitola.

Shafiqul Isla, Deputy Assistant Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence said five firefighting units worked for two hours to douse the fire on Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire was not clear and no casualties were reported.

Raqibul Islam, the Officer on Duty at the Fire Service control room, said they believe the fire started in a garbage dump. "Smoke clouded the entire area," he added.

Panic spread through the building when the fire started at the 17-storey building.

The hotel has 304 rooms and suites, six restaurants, two banquet halls and six conference rooms. Marriott International is operating the hotel owned by Best Holdings Ltd.







